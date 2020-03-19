Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.55.

Shares of APTV opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,972,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,177,000 after buying an additional 590,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $438,811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,943,000 after buying an additional 163,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

