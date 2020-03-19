Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

ATLO opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. Ames National has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In related news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff bought 2,660 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ames National by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ames National by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ames National by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

