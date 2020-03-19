Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $332,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $622,779. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

