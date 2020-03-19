Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. ValuEngine cut Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.70.

BLMN stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market cap of $651.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

