BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BOMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised BOSTON OMAHA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

