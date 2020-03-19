BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BOMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised BOSTON OMAHA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.
