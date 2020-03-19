Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $824.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $373,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $15,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 137,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 128,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

