Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Bowl America stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bowl America has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.48.
About Bowl America
