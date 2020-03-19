Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Bowl America stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bowl America has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

