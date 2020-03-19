Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

