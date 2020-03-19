TheStreet Lowers Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut Carolina Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of Carolina Financial stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $534.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 373,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carolina Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.