TheStreet Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.20.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

