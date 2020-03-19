Stanley Black & Decker (NASDAQ:CFXA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NASDAQ:CFXA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $68.95 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $166.81.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Airlines Group Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00
American Airlines Group Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00
Advantage Lithium Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00
Advantage Lithium Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00
IRIDEX’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital
IRIDEX’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital
TheStreet Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares to C+
TheStreet Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares to C+
Advanced Emissions Solutions Downgraded by TheStreet
Advanced Emissions Solutions Downgraded by TheStreet
TheStreet Lowers AAR to C
TheStreet Lowers AAR to C


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report