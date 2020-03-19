Stanley Black & Decker (NASDAQ:CFXA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NASDAQ:CFXA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $68.95 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $166.81.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
