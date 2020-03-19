JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Autonomous Res raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.13.

Invesco stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

