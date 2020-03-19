Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from to in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Janus Henderson Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.68.

NYSE JHG opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 266,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 280,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 79,116 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

