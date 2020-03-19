IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE:IAA opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.11 million. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 445.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 444.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.