Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.
Neo Lithium stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.
About Neo Lithium
