Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Neo Lithium stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.