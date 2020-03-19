Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $454.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.47.

LMT stock opened at $333.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average is $393.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $285.00 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

