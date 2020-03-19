Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $454.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.47.

LMT stock opened at $333.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day moving average is $393.92. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $285.00 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

American Airlines Group Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00
American Airlines Group Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00
Advantage Lithium Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00
Advantage Lithium Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00
IRIDEX’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital
IRIDEX’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital
TheStreet Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares to C+
TheStreet Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares to C+
Advanced Emissions Solutions Downgraded by TheStreet
Advanced Emissions Solutions Downgraded by TheStreet
TheStreet Lowers AAR to C
TheStreet Lowers AAR to C


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report