Citigroup Trims Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $231.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group restated a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.18.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $140.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.41 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

