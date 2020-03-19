Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TBBK stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 8,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

