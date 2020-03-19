Target (NYSE:TGT) Receiving Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Target (NYSE:TGT) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Target earned a news impact score of -4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Target’s analysis:

TGT stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

