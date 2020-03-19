Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Under Armour’s ranking:

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

