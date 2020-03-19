Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Under Armour (NYSE:UA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Under Armour’s analysis:

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

UA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.