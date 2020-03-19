Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Anthony Townsend Purchases 15,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Anthony Townsend purchased 15,500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.38) per share, with a total value of £98,735 ($129,880.29).

FGT opened at GBX 611 ($8.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8.88 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 966 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 844.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 882.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

