Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Sells 15,000 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.18), for a total value of £127,500 ($167,719.02).

Michael (Rusty) Nelligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 6,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £102,420 ($134,727.70).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 559.50 ($7.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,640.17 ($21.58).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

