HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider William Salomon Acquires 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($184,162.06).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 13th, William Salomon purchased 40,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £74,800 ($98,395.16).
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, William Salomon purchased 25,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,483.56).

Shares of LON HANA opened at GBX 130.75 ($1.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a 52-week low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.52 ($3.68).

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

