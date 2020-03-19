Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Insider Harry M. Henderson Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) insider Harry M. Henderson bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($486,714.02).

Shares of Witan Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.61. Witan Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 179.40 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 235.50 ($3.10).

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.