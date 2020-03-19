Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Benoit Durteste Acquires 37,000 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Benoit Durteste purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £237,910 ($312,957.12).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 559.50 ($7.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,599.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,528.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.94).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,640.17 ($21.58).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

