Eoghan O’Lionaird Purchases 1,729 Shares of James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Stock

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14).

FSJ stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $704.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.26. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,568 ($20.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,841.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,953.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

