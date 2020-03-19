ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NDRA opened at $0.75 on Thursday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

NDRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.