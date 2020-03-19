Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WOR opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Earnings History for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canadian Solar Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Canadian Solar Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
ENDRA Life Sciences to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
ENDRA Life Sciences to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Huazhu Group Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Huazhu Group Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Worthington Industries Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Worthington Industries Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Vermillion Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Vermillion Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Titan Machinery Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Titan Machinery Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report