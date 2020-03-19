Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

