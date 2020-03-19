FactSet Research Systems (FDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS opened at $219.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $206.92 and a 12-month high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.