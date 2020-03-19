Auris Medical (EARS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) will release its 12/31/2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Auris Medical to post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EARS stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.58. Auris Medical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

