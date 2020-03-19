Voxeljet (VJET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Voxeljet has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.45.

VJET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

