Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE SIG opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.
