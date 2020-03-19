Centerra Gold (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CG opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Earnings History for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

