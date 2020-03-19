ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

