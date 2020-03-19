Poxel (PXXLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of PXXLF stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Poxel has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $15.35.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

