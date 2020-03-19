Poxel (PXXLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of PXXLF stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Poxel has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $15.35.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canadian Solar Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Canadian Solar Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
ENDRA Life Sciences to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
ENDRA Life Sciences to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Huazhu Group Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Huazhu Group Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Worthington Industries Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Worthington Industries Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Vermillion Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Vermillion Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Titan Machinery Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Titan Machinery Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report