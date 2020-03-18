NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old Republic International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,111,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,242,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $256,424 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

