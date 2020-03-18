BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.