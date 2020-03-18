Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

ARW opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

