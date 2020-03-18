BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 471,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. Flowserve Corp has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.