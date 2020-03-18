BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 10,983 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

LEG opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

