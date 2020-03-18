Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 164,518 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164,518 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

