NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $82,000 in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $76.56 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

