1,000 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.85%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

