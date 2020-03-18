Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of Caretrust REIT worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

