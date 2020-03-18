Credit Suisse AG Purchases 35,687 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Globus Medical worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,410,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

