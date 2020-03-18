Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.28.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $100.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.15. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $13,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.