Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,480,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,948,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,140 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 866,060 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,723 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc
Jeereddi Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co.
Credit Suisse AG Purchases 35,687 Shares of Globus Medical Inc
Caterpillar Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust
Microsoft Co. Stock Holdings Cut by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC
