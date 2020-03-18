Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $115.52 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

